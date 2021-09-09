Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 563 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $592.31. 3,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

