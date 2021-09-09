Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 6,100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.50.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $297.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.40.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

