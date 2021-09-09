Papp L Roy & Associates Has $1.82 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. 363,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

