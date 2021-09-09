Papp L Roy & Associates Has $27.20 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $2,902.12. 19,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,737.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,442.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

