Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 2.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

