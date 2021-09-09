Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 2,501 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.74. 83,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

