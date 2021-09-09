Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $229.32. 122,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average is $229.07. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

