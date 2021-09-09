Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 59.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $2.54 million and $206,424.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

