PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $88.68 million and $2.07 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.00683968 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.04 or 0.01222607 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

