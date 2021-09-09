Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,512 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Parsons worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after acquiring an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

