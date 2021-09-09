Patrick Kelly Johnson Sells 66,000 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.

Shares of MDI stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 147,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,742. The stock has a market cap of C$766.32 million and a P/E ratio of 42.13. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.21.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.