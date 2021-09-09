Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $55,164.18 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $55,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.01. 124,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,652. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $275.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.82.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 24.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 83.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

