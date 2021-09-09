Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Paysafe has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $19.57.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.