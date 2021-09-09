Peet DeFi (old) Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

