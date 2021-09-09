PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Reaches $229,736.33

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 107.9% higher against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $229,736.33 and approximately $838.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00191570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,753.33 or 0.99903191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.83 or 0.07215664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.00853017 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

