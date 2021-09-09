Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.30. Approximately 79,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,595,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,802 shares of company stock worth $90,519,860. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

