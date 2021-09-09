Pembina Pipeline Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.91 per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBA. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

