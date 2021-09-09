Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

PBA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,003. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

