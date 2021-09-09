Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.86.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.86. The company had a trading volume of 698,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,041. The stock has a market cap of C$21.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

