PengolinCoin (PGO) Achieves Market Cap of $219,838.05

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded up 96.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PengolinCoin has traded up 115.6% against the US dollar. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $219,838.05 and $100,120.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PengolinCoin (PGO) is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 27,545,312 coins. The official website for PengolinCoin is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

