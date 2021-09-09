Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 167.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 28.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 73,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

