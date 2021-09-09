Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

