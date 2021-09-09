pEOS Trading Down 24.6% This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $40.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00130272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00188665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.25 or 0.07364186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,258.28 or 1.00067497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.00837724 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

