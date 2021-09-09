Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Down 1.4%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.00. 470,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 818,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition by 1,256.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

