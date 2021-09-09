Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 204.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $9,650,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $3,834,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TLK stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

