Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

WOOF traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 46,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Also, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

