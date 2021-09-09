Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 104,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,950,416. The company has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.