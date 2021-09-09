Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 502,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,950,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

