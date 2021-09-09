PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.70 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

