Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 50.8% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,633.37 or 1.00022441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00061311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

