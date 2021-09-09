Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,024 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $713.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
