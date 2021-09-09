Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,024 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $713.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

