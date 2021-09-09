Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $102.48. 76,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,563. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

