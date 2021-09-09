Phillip Wale Acquires 6,956 Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale bought 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £3,617.12 ($4,725.79).

Phillip Wale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Phillip Wale bought 11,000 shares of WH Ireland Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,270 ($8,191.80).

LON:WHI opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.86. WH Ireland Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.90 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £34.44 million and a P/E ratio of 29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.48.

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

