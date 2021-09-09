Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.12 or 0.99739726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.90 or 0.00891454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.00435607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00314943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,189,475 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

