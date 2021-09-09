Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0829 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $10,818.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.97 or 0.00413948 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,881,584 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.