Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,380 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.