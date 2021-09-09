Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.83 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.30 or 0.00024280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,673,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,667,306 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

