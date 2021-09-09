Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $26,032.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004757 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008705 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

