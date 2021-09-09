PIN Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00131817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00191677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,604.73 or 1.00133917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.07183405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.07 or 0.00827349 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.