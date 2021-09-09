Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.33

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 430687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

PNGAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

