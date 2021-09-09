Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.70.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$6.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$154.19. 353,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,559. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$37.51 and a 1-year high of C$155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.99 billion and a PE ratio of -92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.03.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

