PIXEL Hits 1-Day Volume of $319.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $319.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

