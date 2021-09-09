Plair Market Cap Tops $2.15 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Plair has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $824.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Plair Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair's total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

