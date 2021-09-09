Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Planet Fitness worth $125,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after buying an additional 88,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 7,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,757. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

