PlayDapp Market Capitalization Reaches $190.61 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $190.61 million and approximately $60.09 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

