PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $184.53 million and approximately $55.60 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.