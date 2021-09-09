Playgroundz Achieves Market Cap of $318,525.60 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $318,525.60 and $157.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00191306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.25 or 1.00006568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.15 or 0.07202767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00849435 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

