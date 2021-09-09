Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Plexus worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Plexus stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.