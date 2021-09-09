Plian (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.11 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $45,990.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00169222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 862,510,685 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.