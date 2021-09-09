Pluton Hits Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $87,152.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00011120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pluton

Pluton is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

